As expected, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has today launched its latest flagship smartphones in form of Honor 30 lineup which includes three phones — Honor 30, 30 Pro, and 30 Pro+.

The Honor 30 Pro and Pro+ come with 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 70-degree curved screen and 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution but only the Pro+ variant feature 90Hz refresh rate. The standard model feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display.

All three models come with a punch-hole cutout for housing the front-facing cameras. While the Honor 30 feature a 32 MP snapper, the Pro and Pro+ variants come with an additional 8 MP ultra-wide sensor on the front side.

As for the rear cameras, the Honor 30 features 40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors. On the other hand, the Pro and Pro+ come with a triple camera setup. While the Honor 30 Pro has a 40 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP setup, the Pro+ variant comes with a 50 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP setup.

Under the hood, the Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+ are powered by the company’s Kirin 990 5G flagship chipset while the standard variant is powered by the Honor 985 SoC. The devices come with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The Honor 30 Pro and Pro+ also come equipped with the VC liquid cooling system that could improve heat dissipation, allowing the device to deliver high performance for extended periods. Running Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1, the devices are powered by 4,000 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support and only the Pro+ model come with 27W wireless charging and wireless reverse charging support.

Honor 30 Pro+ Specifications

Display: 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED waterfall display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G processor GPU: Mali-G76MP16 GPU

256 GB internal storage; expandable up to 256 GB with NM card OS: Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1

Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor, water & dust resistant (IP54) Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC, NFC, and USB 3.1 Type-C (GEN1) port

Midnight Black, Green and Titanium Silver Battery: 4000 mAh with 40W SuperCharge fast charging and 27W Wireless charging

Honor 30 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED waterfall display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution

Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G processor GPU: Mali-G76MP16 GPU

128/256 GB internal storage OS: Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1

Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor, water & dust resistant (IP54) Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC, NFC, and USB 3.1 Type-C (GEN1) port

Midnight Black, Green, Titanium Silver, and Neon Purple Battery: 4000 mAh with 40W SuperCharge fast charging

Honor 30 Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution

Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G processor GPU: Mali-G77 GPU

128/256 GB with expandable up to 256 GB with NM card OS: Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1

Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1 Rear Camera: 40 MP primary camera with Sony IMX600 sensor f/1.8 aperture, OIS + 8 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture + 8 MP periscope telephoto camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x Hybrid Zoom, 50x digital Zoom + 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

32 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C port Colors: Midnight Black, Green, Titanium Silver and Neon Purple

Midnight Black, Green, Titanium Silver and Neon Purple Battery: 4000 mAh with 40W SuperCharge fast charging

Pricing and Availability