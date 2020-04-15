Motorola Razr to be available for purchase in India from 6th May

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone was officially unveiled in November last year and the company launched the same in the Indian market in March this year, for a price of ₹1,24,999.

The device is yet to go on sale in India as soon after the phone’s launch, the country went under lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Lenovo says that the Motorola Razr will go on sale in India from 6th May 2020.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, the Motorola RAZR comes with a clam-shell folding design. While the phone features a flexible screen that folds completely in half, the company has also added secondary screen on the front, called Quick View external display.

The phone has a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876 x 2142 pixels) screen with 21:9 aspect ratio that can fold completely in half. In the folded state, users can access the secondary 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) Quick View display.

It features a single 16-megapixel f/1.7 primary shooter that acts as a selfie camera in the phone’s folded state and as its primary shooter in the unfolded state. There’s also a 5-megapixel camera which can be used to take selfies when you don’t want to close the phone.

The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, 6 GB of RAM, and a 2510 mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging.

The Motorola RAZR comes in Noir Black color in India and is priced at ₹ 1,24,999. The smartphone will be available from Flipkart starting from April 2nd with per-bookings starting from today itself.

Motorola RAZR Specifications