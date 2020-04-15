After months of leaks and rumors, Apple has today officially announced its new iPhone SE, a budget smartphone which is the successor to the iPhone SE launched way back in 2016.

The smartphone comes with a 4.7-inch HD Retina display and is also IP67 rated making it water and dust resistant. While the current-generation iPhone devices rely on Face ID, this one features the classic Touch ID sensor.

Underneath, the device is powered by the latest A13 Bionic chipset, which is the same chipset found in the latest iPhone 11 series. This is a big deal given that the compact budget smartphone comes with the flagship-level computing power.

In the camera department, the phone features a 12-megapixel standard wide sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, six-element lens and sensors laden with focus pixels. On the front side, the device comes with a 7-megapixel snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device include Gigabit-class 4G LTE up to 1.6Gbps, 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, and GPS with GLONASS. The device is powered by a lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging and 18W fast charging.

The new iPhone SE will come in three color options — Black, White, and (Product) Red. It comes in three models based on storage capacity. The 64 GB storage model costs $399, 128 GB model costs $449 while the 256 GB storage version is priced at $549.

In India, the 64 GB storage model costs ₹42,500, much more than its pricing in the United States. It will soon be available for purchase through Apple Authorized Resellers.

Apple iPhone SE Specifications

Display: 4.7-inch IPS HD display with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution, 326 PPI pixel density and 1400:1 contrast ratio

Apple A13 Bionic 64-bit processor with 8-core Neural Engine

64/128/256 GB

iOS 13

12 MP wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps and Slo‑mo 1080p at 240 fps

7 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording

TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Water and dust resistant (IP67), Built‑in stereo speaker

Gigabit-class 4G LTE up to 1.6Gbps, 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, GPS with GLONASS

lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability