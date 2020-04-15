Apple

Apple’s new iPhone SE with 4.7-inch HD Display and A13 Bionic chipset officially announced

By Jeet

After months of leaks and rumors, Apple has today officially announced its new iPhone SE, a budget smartphone which is the successor to the iPhone SE launched way back in 2016.

The smartphone comes with a 4.7-inch HD Retina display and is also IP67 rated making it water and dust resistant. While the current-generation iPhone devices rely on Face ID, this one features the classic Touch ID sensor.

New-iPhone-SE

Underneath, the device is powered by the latest A13 Bionic chipset, which is the same chipset found in the latest iPhone 11 series. This is a big deal given that the compact budget smartphone comes with the flagship-level computing power.

In the camera department, the phone features a 12-megapixel standard wide sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, six-element lens and sensors laden with focus pixels. On the front side, the device comes with a 7-megapixel snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device include Gigabit-class 4G LTE up to 1.6Gbps, 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, and GPS with GLONASS. The device is powered by a lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging and 18W fast charging.

The new iPhone SE will come in three color options — Black, White, and (Product) Red. It comes in three models based on storage capacity. The 64 GB storage model costs $399, 128 GB model costs $449 while the 256 GB storage version is priced at $549.

In India, the 64 GB storage model costs ₹42,500, much more than its pricing in the United States. It will soon be available for purchase through Apple Authorized Resellers.

Apple iPhone SE Specifications

  • Display: 4.7-inch IPS HD display with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution, 326 PPI pixel density and 1400:1 contrast ratio
  • CPU: Apple A13 Bionic 64-bit processor with 8-core Neural Engine
  • Storage: 64/128/256 GB
  • Software: iOS 13
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps and Slo‑mo 1080p at 240 fps
  • Front Camera: 7 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording
  • Others: TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Water and dust resistant (IP67), Built‑in stereo speaker
  • Connectivity: Gigabit-class 4G LTE up to 1.6Gbps, 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, GPS with GLONASS
  • Battery: lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability

  • Price of 64 GB storage model: $399; ₹42,500 in India
  • Price of 128 GB storage model: $449
  • Price of 256 GB storage model: $549
  • Availability: From 24th April in the US