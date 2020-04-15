How to cancel Apple subscriptions on iPhone or iPad

Many services and apps have now adopted the subscription model. However, sometimes it happens that you subscribed to some service and have forgotten about it. You may want to cancel a subscription that you opted for just to test it out during the trial period.

Apple offers an easy way to subscribe to services through Apple ID but it is also an easy one to forget. In this guide, he’ll show you how you can check out your Apple subscriptions and even show how to cancel any of them if you want to.

How to cancel Apple subscriptions

OPTION 1

Go to the App Store

Now tap on your profile picture in the top right corner

There, tap on the Subscriptions

You’ll now see all the Active and Expired subscriptions tied to your Apple ID

Tap on one to cancel, change options, or see more information

There’s also an option to toggle on/off the Renewal Receipts options which will give you a reminder each month or year when the subscription gets renewed.

OPTION 2

Open the Settings app on iPhone or iPad

Tap your name at the top and then tap on Subscriptions

You’ll now see all the Active and Expired subscriptions tied to your Apple ID

Tap on one to cancel, change options, or see more information

Do note that it shows the subscriptions tied to the Apple ID currently used on your device. If you have multiple Apple ID, make sure to check all of them.