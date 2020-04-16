Huawei Nova 7 series smartphones set to launch on 23rd April in China

Huawei has today officially confirmed that the company is all set to launch its new Huawei Nova 7 series smartphones on 23rd April. The development comes just days after the company started selling the flagship P40 series phones.

The poster for the upcoming Nova 7 series smartphones reveals that the devices will come with a quad-camera setup on the back, an upgrade compared to the triple-camera setup in its predecessor.

So far, the company has not revealed anything related to this smartphone. However, going by the TENAA listing of the Huawei JER-AN10 and JEF-AN00 models, likely to be the Nova 7 and 7 Pro, the devices could come with support for 5G connectivity.

The 3C certification of both the models reveal that the devices will come with 40W fast charging technology support. Apart from the Nova 7 and 7 Pro models, the company is also expected to launch Huawei Nova 7 SE variant.

While nothing much is known about the upcoming Nova 7 lineup, we expect the Chinese company to share more details about the smartphone in the coming days, as the launch date nears.

