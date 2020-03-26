Huawei has been going through a rough time after effectively getting banned by the United States over unproved allegations. Despite this, the company has not backed down from launching new devices in the market. Today, the company has launched its next-generation P-series flagship smartphones.

The Chinese giant has launched the Huawei P40 series through an online launch event after the original event, scheduled to take place in Paris was cancelling over coronavirus outbreak.

The newly launched series has three devices — Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro Plus. While the P40 smartphone comes in Ice White, Black, and Deep Sea Blue, the Pro variant comes in Silver Frost and Blush Gold colors. The P40 Pro Plus, coming in Black and White colors, has a ceramic back which the company claims has been made as tough as sapphire.

All the three models feature Full View edge-to-edge OLED Full HD+ display panel with an option to switch the refresh rate to 90Hz. As for the screen sizes, the P40 comes in 6.1-inch screen while the P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus have 6.58-inch screen.

You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor which the company says has 30 percent larger recognition area and is 30 percent faster. The devices are powered by the company’s own Kirin 990 SoC along with 5G connectivity support based on the region of availability.

It also supports liquid cooling to bring down the temperature and the connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC. The smartphones come packed with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage.

The highlight of this Huawei P-series continues to be the camera configuration. All three phones have 50 MP RYYB sensor as the primary camera. The P40 couples the primary sensor with an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 16 MP wide-angle shooter.

On the other hand, the P40 Pro’s 50 MP main camera is accompanied by a 40 MP Cine sensor, and a 12 MP f/3.4 telephoto lens with 5x optical and 50x hybrid zoom as well as a ToF module. The P40 Pro Plus replaces 12 MP sensor with an 8 MP periscope lens and adds an 8 MP 3x optical telephoto lens.

On the front side, the devices come with a 32 MP snapper coupled with an IR depth/gesture sensor. The company says that it supports Face Unlock under all lighting condition and comes with Smart Gesture Control and AI Portrait Mode.

The Huawei P40 is powered by a 3800 mAh battery while the Pro and Pro Plus variants pack 4200 mAh battery. All the phones come with support for 40W fast charging as well as 27W wireless charging support which is a welcome move.

All the P40 series phones come running the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own EMUI user interface. The company also continues to offer its own Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) instead of Google’s app suite.

Huawei P40 Specifications

Display: 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2340 x 1080 Pixels screen resolution

6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2340 x 1080 Pixels screen resolution Chipset: Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs

Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs Memory: 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage Software: Android 10 with EMUI 10.0

Android 10 with EMUI 10.0 Rear Camera: 50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture + 16 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture + 8 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, dual-tone LED flash

50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture + 16 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture + 8 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 32 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, IR Depth / Gesture Camera for pro bokeh, Face unlock, 4k video recording

32 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, IR Depth / Gesture Camera for pro bokeh, Face unlock, 4k video recording Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Water, dust resistant (IP53)

In-display fingerprint sensor, Water, dust resistant (IP53) Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C Battery: 3800 mAh with 22.5W SuperCharge

Huawei P40 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.58-inch Flex OLED display with 2640 x 1200 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

6.58-inch Flex OLED display with 2640 x 1200 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate Chipset: Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs

Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs Memory: 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage

8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage Software: Android 10 with EMUI 10.0

Android 10 with EMUI 10.0 Rear Camera: 50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture, OIS + 40 MP ultra-wide cine camera with f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP RYYB periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom + ToF camera for depth sensing camera

50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture, OIS + 40 MP ultra-wide cine camera with f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP RYYB periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom + ToF camera for depth sensing camera Front Camera: 32 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, IR Depth / Gesture Camera for pro bokeh, Face unlock, 4k video recording

32 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, IR Depth / Gesture Camera for pro bokeh, Face unlock, 4k video recording Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Water, dust resistant (IP68)

In-display fingerprint sensor, Water, dust resistant (IP68) Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C Battery: 4200 mAh with 40W SuperCharge and 27W Wireless SuperCharge

Huawei P40 Pro Plus Specifications

Display: 6.58-inch Flex OLED display with 2640 x 1200 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

6.58-inch Flex OLED display with 2640 x 1200 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate Chipset: Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs

Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs Memory: 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage

8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage Software: Android 10 with EMUI 10.0

Android 10 with EMUI 10.0 Rear Camera: 50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture, OIS + 40 MP ultra-wide cine camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP periscope camera with f/4.4 aperture, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 8 MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 3x optical zoom + ToF camera for depth sensing

50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture, OIS + 40 MP ultra-wide cine camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP periscope camera with f/4.4 aperture, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 8 MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 3x optical zoom + ToF camera for depth sensing Front Camera: 32 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, IR Depth / Gesture Camera for pro bokeh, Face unlock, 4k video recording

32 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, IR Depth / Gesture Camera for pro bokeh, Face unlock, 4k video recording Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Water and dust resistant (IP68)

In-display fingerprint sensor, Water and dust resistant (IP68) Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C Battery: 4200 mAh with 40W SuperCharge and 27W Wireless SuperCharge

Huawei P40 Series – Pricing and Availability

Huawei P40: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage — €799 (~₹67,100 )

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage — €799 (~₹67,100 ) Huawei P40 Pro: 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage — €999 (~₹82,150)

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage — €999 (~₹82,150) Huawei P40 Pro Plus: 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage — €1,399 (~₹1,15,000)​

Huawei is making the P40 series smartphones available in China first and will shortly roll out the phones in other markets. The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will be available globally starting from April 7 while the P40 Pro Plus will go on sale in June 2020.