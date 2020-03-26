Huawei introduces doorstep repair service for Watch GT and GT2 users in India

Huawei introduced VIP Customer Service program in India last year, starting with P30 Pro smartphone. Today, the company has announced VIP Customer Service for the newly launched Huawei Watch GT2 as well as its predecessor, Watch GT in India.

Along with this, the company has also introduced no cost replacement policy for both these smartwatches during the warranty period. With this, if the smartwatch shows any manufacturing defects or performance related issues, the company will replace the watch if it is in the warranty period.

For those customers whose smartwatch doesn’t fall under warranty, the company has now introduced a special repair solution using which users can get spare parts, including strap, charging base, back cover, screen and main board, replaced for the two devices.

The pricing for the spare part for out-of-warranty repair can be checked on Huawei India website or through the company’s Support App. The company has also confirmed that customers will also get 90 days warranty for the parts replaced.

As a part of the VIP Customer Service, Huawei will be providing pick and drop services for its smart watches in India. The company further adds that the services will be marked by a record speed turnaround time with fast and best-in-class repair.

To avail the services online, customers can access the dedicated IVR or toll-free number 1800-209-6555 between 9 AM and 9 PM, which Huawei claims is attended by expert professionals.