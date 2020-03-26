Airtel now offers free access to e-book platform Juggernaut Books

As Indians are ordered to stay at home with lockdown in effect across the whole country, Bharti Airtel has now announced that it will be offering access to thousands of ebooks through Juggernaut Books.

With this, users of Airtel can access e-books and novels from Juggernaut Books across genres such as love and romance, business, history and politics, fitness, diet, spirituality and classics. The e-books can be accessed by downloading the app on both iOS and Android smartphones.

Says Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel, said: “In these unprecedented times, Airtel and Juggernaut are trying to make sure that people have more options to stay engaged as they observe social distancing. And what’s better than getting back to reading. At Airtel, we will continue to innovate and bring exciting digital content to customers across our platforms.”

Adds Chiki Sarkar, Co-Founder, Juggernaut Books said: “We set up juggernaut to find a new kind of reading and a new kind of reader for a changing India. That’s why we felt very strongly about doing something original and imaginative with the coronavirus and the country going in lockdown and people spending more time on their screens.”