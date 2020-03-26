Realme CEO Madhav Sheth teases upcoming Realme smartwatch

Realme has expanded its products offering in the Indian market beyond smartphones and has launched mobile accessories and lifestyle products. It recently launched the Realme Band, the company’s first fitness tracker and now it is gearing up to launch its first smartwatch.

The Realme Smartwatch has not been confirmed by the company but we’ve got the first look at the design of this upcoming wearable device in the latest ‘Ask Madhav’ episode. In the video, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, was sotted wearing the Realme Smartwatch.

From the video, it can be seen that the upcoming smartwatch will feature a square-shaped design, similar to that of Apple Watch and the recently launched OPPO Watch. The model spotted on Madhabv Sheth features a black or space grey body along with black silicone straps. There’s nothing more known about this product at this time.

Meanwhile, Realme has cancelled its planned Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphone launch event in India because of the on-going coronavirus pandemic. The development comes as the India is under lockdown for 21 days. The company has said that its production facility in the country has been shut down and is further awaiting government instructions.

However, Realme isn’t the only company to have cancelled its launch event. Vivo has postponed its Vivo V19 launch event and Xiaomi has also cancelled its Mi 10 launch event in the Indian market.

Source