OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro full specifications leaked online

OnePlus is all set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphones under the OnePlus 8 series. While the company has not officially announced the launch date for the upcoming smartphone, reports indicate that it could get lunched next month.

Now, weeks ahead of the official launch, full specifications of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones have leaked online. However, there’s a possibility that the company could postpone the launch event because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Coming back to the specifications, the new leak claims that the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch quad HD+ resolution screen. It also added that the S-AMOLED display will come with support for a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will also be IP68 rated to make it dust proof and water-resistant

Earlier, it was revealed that the phone will have a punch-hole cutout for housing the 16 MP front-facing snapper. On the back side, the device will have a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors.

*256GB Guys Sorry! Corrected table with it: pic.twitter.com/no8Tc7BkQX — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 25, 2020

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 is said to have a slightly smaller 6.55-inch Full HD+ S-AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and the same punch-hole cutout for the 16 MP snapper. On the back side, there will be triple-camera setup consisting 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensor.

Both the devices will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage. While OnePlus 8 will be powered by a 4300 mAh battery, the Pro variant will come packed with 4510 mAh battery. Both of them will have 30W Warp Charge 30T, 30W wireless fast charging support.