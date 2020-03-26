Instagram launches “Co-Watching” feature that allows to browse feed remotely with friends

With the on-going coronavirus pandemic, many countries are under lockdown, preventing people from going out and to encourage them to practice social distancing. With everyone sitting at home, social media has been helpful and now Instagram has come up with some new features.

In this time, to keep everyone information and entertained, Facebook-owned Instagram has announced a new feature named “Co-Watching”. It seems that this new feature is aimed at keep you and your friends entertained together.

The working of this new feature is quite simple. Once you start video chatting with some of your friends, tap the photo icon on the bottom left corner of the video chat screen and you’ll be able to share photos and videos that you have previously liked or suggested ones, together with your friends.

Apart from this, the company has also introduced educational resources to some parts of the user interface, including “Stay Home” sticker for the stories. It also supports donations in more countries.

To stop the spread of misinformation, Instagram is also cracking down on COVID-19-related accounts and posts by removing them from recommendations unless they’re posted by the World Health Organization (WHO) or other UN-sanctioned sources or health organizations.