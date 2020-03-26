Huawei Watch GT 2e with 1.39-inch AMOLED display and Kirin A1 SoC officially launched

Huawei has today launched the P40 series flagship smartphones and along with that, the company has also launched a new wearable device — Huawei Watch GT 2e.

The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display that offers 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution. The device is powered by the company’s own Kirin A1 chipset and comes with support for Bluetooth 5.1 for connecting it to devices running Android 4.4. and above and iOS 0.0+ devices.

The wearable device is running the company’s own Huawei LiteOS and is 5ATM water-resistant up to 50 meters. The product, which supports Bluetooth calling and comes with GPS, also packs 4 GB of internal storage for music.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e also comes with 15 professional workout modes which includes eight outdoor activities and seven indoor activities. The supported activities include running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon, walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, and rower.

It also comes with heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, HUAWEI TruRelax, as well as all-day activity tracking. As for the battery life, it is promised to offer battery life of 14 days on a single charge.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e comes in Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White colors. It is priced at €199 (about ₹16,720) and will be available for purchase from April.