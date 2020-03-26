Dell now enables users to control iPhone using PC through Dell Mobile Connect

Earlier this year, in January, it was revealed that Dell was working on a feature that would allow users to control iPhone using the company’s Windows PCs. Now, the company has officially launched the feature which can be used through Dell Mobile Connect app.

With the new version 3 of the iOS app, it lets users control smartphone using the PC’s keyboard and mouse as well as enables users to drag and drop photos and video files to transfer them between the two connected devices.

Apart from file transfer, the app also enables users to send SMS without the need to keep the iPhone app open. It remains to be seen if the company has partnered with Apple to make this possible, or used AirServer to turn the Dell into an AirPlay device.

Dell has already launched a similar feature for the Android smartphone but there are a few differences. While Android’s feature supports photos, videos, music, and documents, the newly launched feature of iPhone only supports photos and videos.

To make use of this new feature, the user will need to have a Dell laptop from 2018 or later while the Apple iPhone needs to be running iOS 11 or above. Laptops supported for this device include XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, Alienware, and the G Series.

