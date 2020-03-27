OPPO Reno Ace 2 confirmed to have 40W wireless charging support

OPPO is confirmed to launch its flagship smartphone OPPO Reno Ace 2 next month in China. Ahead of the official launch, the phone’s live image has already surfaced online, giving us a look at its design.

Now, in the latest development, Chief Scientist of the OPPO VOOC Flash Charge department has confirmed that the Reno Ace 2 will support 40W fast wireless charging technology. While this is certainly impressive, it won’t be the first one to offer this as Huawei P40 Pro Plus already offers it.

Apart from this, the upcoming smartphone is expected to come with support for 65W wired charging tech, just like the OPPO Reno Ace launched in October last year which supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge.

Another hint is that the OPPO smartphone with 5G support and 65W fast charging was recently appeared on the database of China’s 3C authority. While the name is not revealed, the model number PDHM00 is speculated to be the Reno Ace 2.

So far, nothing much is known about the upcoming flagship smartphone from OPPO. However, reports indicate that the phone will come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset along with support for dual-mode 5G.

To recall, the OPPO Reno Ace features 6.5-inch full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, 48 MP quad-camera setup, 16 MP front snapper, 4000 mAh battery and 65W Super VOOC fast charging tech.

