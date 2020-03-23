Alleged OPPO Reno Ace 2 appears in a leaked photo

OPPO had launched its flagship smartphone dubbed as OPPO Reno Ace a few months back and now it seems that the Chinese company is gearing up to launch its successor, which could be simply called OPPO Reno Ace 2.

Ahead of the launch, a live image of the smartphone has been leaked online which is alleged to be the Reno Ace 2. In the first look, the device seems quite similar to the current OnePlus flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T.

The phone in the image has a volume rocker key on the left side while there’s a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom. While the right side of the phone is not visible, we expect power button to be placed on the right side.

The front of the device is also not shown so we don’t know yet if the device comes with a notch cutout or not and if yet, then of what type. While more information is not yet available, we expect to know more about the device in the coming days or weeks.

Given that it’s a flagship smartphone, it will come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. We also expect the phone to have higher screen refresh rate and support for the fastest charging technology available.

To recall, the OPPO Reno Ace features 6.5-inch full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, 48 MP quad-camera setup, 16 MP front snapper, 4000 mAh battery and 65W Super VOOC fast charging tech.

