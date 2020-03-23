ZTE Axon 11 5G announced; features SD765G SoC, 8 GB RAM and quad rear cameras
ZTE has today launched its latest mid-range 5G smartphone in its home country China. While the company has been rumored to launch ZTE Axon 10s Pro smartphone, the device has not been made official yet but instead, the company has launched Axon 11 5G.
The smartphone comes with a 6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with Adreno 620 GPU. It packs up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.
In the camera department, the device features a quad-camera setup on the back that comes with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. On the front side, there’s a 20 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
Connectivity options on the device include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. It runs Android 10 operating system with MiFavor OS and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support.
The ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone comes in Laser Black and Pearl White colors. The base model with 6 GB RAM is priced at 2,698 yuan (~$379) and goes up to 3,398 yuan (~$477) for the top-end variant.
ZTE Axon 11 5G Specifications
- Display: 6.47-inch 19.5:9 AMOLED curved glass display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, and 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 620
- RAM: 6/8 GB
- Storage: 128/256 GB; expandable up to 2 TB
- Software: Android 10 with MiFavor 10 OS
- Rear Camera: 64 MP primary camera with f/1.89 aperture + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Others: In-display fingerprint sensor
- Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port
- Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: 2,698 yuan (~$379)
- 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: 2,998 yuan (~$421)
- 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: 3,398 yuan (~$477)
- Availability: TBA