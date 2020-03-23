ZTE has today launched its latest mid-range 5G smartphone in its home country China. While the company has been rumored to launch ZTE Axon 10s Pro smartphone, the device has not been made official yet but instead, the company has launched Axon 11 5G.

The smartphone comes with a 6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with Adreno 620 GPU. It packs up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the device features a quad-camera setup on the back that comes with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. On the front side, there’s a 20 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. It runs Android 10 operating system with MiFavor OS and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support.

The ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone comes in Laser Black and Pearl White colors. The base model with 6 GB RAM is priced at 2,698 yuan (~$379) and goes up to 3,398 yuan (~$477) for the top-end variant.

ZTE Axon 11 5G Specifications

Display: 6.47-inch 19.5:9 AMOLED curved glass display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, and 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 620

Adreno 620 RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB Storage: 128/256 GB; expandable up to 2 TB

128/256 GB; expandable up to 2 TB Software: Android 10 with MiFavor 10 OS

Android 10 with MiFavor 10 OS Rear Camera: 64 MP primary camera with f/1.89 aperture + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor

In-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging

Pricing and Availability