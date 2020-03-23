Reliance Jio launches new ‘Work From Home’ pack for ₹251

Several districts in the India have been put under lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak. As a measure of precaution, companies have adopted Work From Home method to keep the business running and be safe from the virus.

Amid this, Reliance Jio has launched a new ‘Work from Home Pack’ for professionals which is priced at ₹251. The plan offers 2 GB of data every day for a duration of 51 days. Once the daily data limit is reached, customers can keep using unlimited data albeit at a reduced speed of 64 kbps.

Do note that this plan only offers data benefits and there’s no added voice calls or SMS benefits. The launch of this ₹251 ‘Work From Home Pack’ comes just days after Jio upgraded data voucher plans with double data benefits and free non-Jio voice calling minutes.

However, Jio isn’t the only company in India that has come up with a plan related to work from home to help professionals. BSNL and ACT Fibernet have also introduced a work from home plan that is especially designed for people who are working from home due to coronavirus outbreak.

BSNL introduced a plan for the landline users that provided free internet up to 5 GB. On the other hand, ACT Fibernet is offering a plan with unlimited data at a speed of 300 Mbps until March 31, 2020.