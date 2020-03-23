Vivo V19 India launch reportedly postponed to 3rd April

Vivo recently confirmed through teaser posters that the company will be launching the Vivo V19 smartphone in the Indian market on 26th March. Now, as per the report, the India launch of the V19 has been postponed to 3rd April.

However, the company has not yet officially confirmed that the launch has been delayed or not has it confirmed the new launch date. But the company has deleted social media posts that had confirmed 26th March as the launch date.

Vivo had confirmed through teaser poster that the phone will come with a pill-shaped punch-hole at the top-right corner of the display. It is also confirmed that the device uses an AMOLED display and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the cameras, there’ a quad-camera setup on the back along with an LED flash. It is rumored to feature 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors at the back and 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual front-facing cameras.

The phone could come powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC in India, along with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is said to be powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Vivo V19 will come in Black and Silver colors in India, and could possibly start at ₹24,999.

