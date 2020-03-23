Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom Edition pricing leaked ahead of launch

Xiaomi recently confirmed that the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone — Redmi K30 Pro will be officially launched in its home country China on 24th March. The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is also expected to go official at the same event.

Now, ahead of the launch event tomorrow, details about the pricing of upcoming phones have surfaced online. As per the leak, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition will cost 3,999 yuan (~₹42,900). On the other hand, the Redmi K30 Pro will the same configuration is said to be priced at 3,699 yuan (~₹39,700). We’d advise you to take this with a pinch of salt.

Recent leak also revealed that the K30 Pro will come in two variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. On the other hand, the Zoom Edition is expected to come with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

As for the specifications, the Redmi K30 Pro will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and the traditional 60 Hz refresh rate. The phone features a pop-up camera module housing two camera sensors.

Under the hood, it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and is said to be the cheapest SD865 smartphone in the market. The phone is also confirmed to come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 internal storage.

The rear-facing quad camera of the phone features a 64 MP Sony IMX686 lens with dual OIS support and 3x optical zoom. Running on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a 4700 mAh battery along with support for 33W fast charging technology.

