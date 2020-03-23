Vivo S6 5G showcased in a new teaser poster shared via online listing

Vivo has confirmed to launch its new mid-range 5G smartphone, Vivo S6 5G in China on 31st March. Now, the company has shared new teaser posters which showcases the phone’s design and the device is also listed online for reservation.

The images show that the phone will feature a quad-camera setup on the back on a circular camera module. The main sensor is of 48 MP and three camera sensors are arranged vertically on the module while the fourth sensor is on the right.

Previous teaser from the company confirmed that the Vivo S6 will come with support for 5G connectivity. The phone is likely to have support for dual-band 5G connectivity, including SA and NSA.

The specifications of the phone are also not known at the moment. However, there’s a possibility that the device might come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC or Samsung Exynos 980 chipset. A leaked image of the phone also shows dual front-facing camera sensors, housed inside the pill-shared punch-hole cutout.

While not much is known about this upcoming mid-range smartphone, the phone has been listed on JD.com for pre-registrations, which hints that it will go on sale in China from 31st March.

Source