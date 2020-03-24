After launching the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones in the Indian market a couple of weeks, ago, the Xiaomi-backed brand has now launched yet another variant of the smartphone, dubbed as Redmi Note 9S.

Launched in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, the Redmi Note 9S is the global variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India. The device will be available for purchase from next month.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ DotDisplay with 20:9 “Cinematic Screen” aspect ratio and 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. The front panel as well as the back panel of the phone is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Under the hood, the device comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. The phone is packed with up to 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128 GBUFS 2.1 internal storage.

In the camera department, it comes with quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, it comes with a 16 MP snapper housed inside the notch.

The phone runs Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 on top and is powered by a 5020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It comes in three colors — Interstellar Grey, Aurora Blue and Glacier White.

Redmi Note 9S Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.67-inch 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 618

Adreno 618 RAM: 4/6 GB LPPDDR4x RAM

4/6 GB LPPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 storage; expandable up to 256 GB

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 storage; expandable up to 256 GB Software: Android 10 with MIUI 11

Android 10 with MIUI 11 Rear Camera: 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 with f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens + 5 MP 2cm macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor

48 MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 with f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens + 5 MP 2cm macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor Front Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, Splash-proof (P2i coating)

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, Splash-proof (P2i coating) Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C port Battery: 5020 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability