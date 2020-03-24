Vivo S6 5G specifications leaked ahead of its launch on March 31

Vivo is set to launch its new mid-range 5G smartphone, Vivo S6 5G in China on 31st March. Recently, the phone’s poster were surfaced online, showcasing its design as well as confirming the quad-camera setup on the back panel.

Now, ahead of the phone’s launch, the Vivo S6 5G has been listed on TENAA with full specifications. The listing shows that the device will come with two model numbers — V1962A and V1962B.

The Vivo S6 5G will feature a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and will offer 20:9 aspect ratio. The device will be running an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz but the specifics are not yet known.

The device will come packed with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage support. As for the camera, the quad-camera setup will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel secondary sensor as well as two 2-megapixel sensors.

There’s also a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The 5G smartphone will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. The device is said running the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4390 mAh battery with fast charging support.

Source 1, Source 2