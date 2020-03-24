Xiaomi-backed Redmi had launched the Redmi K30 smartphone in December last year in China. The same model debuted in the Indian market as POCO X2. Today, as promised, the company has launched the Redmi K30 Pro flagship smartphone as well as the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition.

The flagship Redmi K30 Pro features a 6.67-inch Samsung E3 AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ screen resolution and a traditional 60Hz refresh rate, lower than the 120Hz in Redmi K30. It also offers 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Given that its a premium 5G smartphone, the device comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G support. The device is packed with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Thanks to the 5G MultiLink feature, K30 Pro can connect to three networks at the same time, including a 2.4 GHz WiFi connection, a 5GHz WiFi connection, and a 4G or 5G mobile network. As for cooling, it comes with first stainless steel VC soaking plate and the middle frame VC integration technology while achieving large VC cooling area for all-dimensional cooling.

The phone comes with a pop-up front-facing camera mechanism which the company claims can open in just 0.58 seconds and comes with 5 lightning effects. It comes equipped with a 20 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

There’s a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 64 MP Sony IMX686 working as the primary sensor along with a 5 MP telephoto lens, and a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2 MP depth of field sensor.

Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi K30 Pro ZOOM and the only change in this version is the presence of up to 30x zoom telephoto lens in the zoom edition, while the normal edition has 50mm telephoto lens for portrait and macro.

The smartphone runs Android 10 OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 11 on top with Game Turbo 3.0.The Redmi K30 Pro is powered by a 4700 mAh battery and comes with support for 33W fast charging technology which can fully charge the smartphone in just 63 minutes.

The Redmi K30 Pro comes in four color options — White, Silver, Blue, and Purple. The pricing starts at 2,999 yuan (about ₹32,250) and the smartphone will go on sale in China from 27th March.

Redmi K30 Pro 5G / K30 Pro Zoom Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ Samsung E3 AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.67-inch Full HD+ Samsung E3 AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 650

Adreno 650 RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB Operating System: Android 10 with MIUI 11

Android 10 with MIUI 11 Rear Camera: 64 MP primary Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.69 aperture + 5 MP telephoto lens (8 MP in Zoom model) + 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2 MP depth of field sensor

64 MP primary Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.69 aperture + 5 MP telephoto lens (8 MP in Zoom model) + 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2 MP depth of field sensor Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Internal Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.1

128/256 GB UFS 3.1 Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, and USB Type-C port

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, and USB Type-C port Colors: White, Silver, Blue, and Purple

White, Silver, Blue, and Purple Battery: 4700 mAh with 33W fast charging

Pricing and Availability