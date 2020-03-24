Samsung Galaxy A31 unveiled; packs Helio P65 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 48 MP quad camera setup
Samsung seems to be on a smartphone launching spree. After launching the a couple of Galaxy A-series and Galaxy M-series in the recent past, the company has today launched yet another device in the A-series, dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A31.
As the name indicates, the smartphone is an upgraded model of the Galaxy A30 launched last year, however, there are no massive upgrades but it does come with a few significant ones.
The phone has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 chipset. It comes with 4/6 GB of RAM and has 64/128 GB of internal storage, with support for expanding it via microSD card.
In the camera department, it has a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 5 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP macro sensor. It also comes with a 20 MP snapper on the front for taking selfies and video calling.
It comes with a in-display fingerprint sensor and the phone also supports Samsung Pay. The device runs Android 10 operating system with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.
The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red and Prism Crush White colors. The company is yet to reveal its pricing and availability details.
Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications
- Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution
- CPU: MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) 12nm processor
- GPU: Mali-G52 GPU
- RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 64/128 GB internal; expandable up to 512 GB
- Software: Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture + 8 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 5 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 20 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Others: Fingerprint sensor, Samsung Pay, Dolby Atmos
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port
- Battery: 5000 mAh with 15W fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage: TBA
- 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: TBA
- Availability: TBA