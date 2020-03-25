OnePlus Pay mobile payments service goes official in China

Last year, during the OnePlus 7T launched event, the smartphone maker had teased its own mobile payments service called OnePlus Pay. Now, the company has officially launched the service in its home country China.

The OnePlus Pay service currently seems to be supporting only a few Chinese banking cards but we expect to see wider adoption as the time goes by and the usage increases. As per the reports, the service supports banking cards from Guangfa Bank, Minsheng Bank, and SPDB, and the credit cards of Guangfa Bank and SPDB.

Further, it is being reported that the OnePlus Pay service may initially be limited to OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro users only but could be expanded to other devices soon. It is also said that the service will make its way to the Indian and U.S. market.

It remains to be seen what how the mobile payments service from OnePlus will differ in other markets like India where it will face stiff competition from the likes of Google Pay and Samsung Pay. Apart from them, other smartphones makers like Xiaomi and Realme have also launched their payments platform.