Realme Narzo 10 and 10A launch postponed as India goes under lockdown amid coronavirus

Indian government has announced a lockdown period of 21 days in order to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. With the lockdown in place, several companies are postponing their scheduled launch events as well as differing the sales for new devices.

After Vivo postponed its launch of Vivo V19 smartphone in the Indian market, Realme has also today confirmed that the sales of the upcoming Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones have been postponed as its factory in India has stopped working until further direction from the government.

While the company had earlier said that it is still going ahead with the launch event with the pre-shot video live-streaming on 26th March, the latest update from the company confirms that the Realme Narzo 10 series’ launch event has also been postponed.

So far, it has been confirmed that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch display with 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery. As per the reports, the Realme Narzo 10 will be a rebranded version of the Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar just a couple of days ago.

The Narzo 10 is also confirmed to feature an AI-backed 48 MP quad-camera setup. On the other hand, the Narzo 10A looks like a rebranded version of the Realme C3 smartphone that recently went official in Indonesia which is a slightly different from the Indian variant of the Realme C3.