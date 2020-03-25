Vivo teases iQOO Neo 3; will come powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC

Just weeks after launching the iQOO 3 flagship smartphone in India and China, the Vivo sub-brand is now teasing the launch of a new smartphone in its home country.

The official account of iQOO on Weibo has shared a new post teasing the launch of upcoming smartphone named iQOO Neo 3. While the phone has been teased, the company has not yet confirmed its launch date.

The teaser reveals that the smartphone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset but after from that, nothing else has been confirmed. We expect to more about the phone in the coming days as the company keeps sharing teasers.

This upcoming iQOO Neo 3 could be the successor of the iQOO Neo smartphone that was launched last year, skipping the Neo 2 moniker. The company is likely to continue the trend of offering gaming-centric smartphones with Neo series.

The recently launched iQOO 3 comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Polar View Display, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, 48 MP quad camera setup, 16 MP front-facing snapper, Android 10 OS with iQOO UI 1.0, 4400 mAh battery and 55W Super FlashCharge.

You can check out our review of the iQOO 3 smartphone here.

Source