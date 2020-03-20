Realme Narzo 10 and 10A to get launched in India on 26th March

Realme recently teased a new Narzo series of devices in the Indian market which we reported could be the new lineup for smartphones. Today, the company has confirmed that it is indeed a new series for smartphones in India.

The company has also announced that it will be launching Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones in India on 26th March and will go on sale via Flipkart. Given the situation related to coronavirus, the launch event is expected to be an online-only affair.

Through posters, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch display with 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery. As per the reports, the Realme Narzo 10 will be a rebranded version of the Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar just a couple of days ago.

The Narzo 10 is also confirmed to feature an AI-backed 48 MP quad-camera setup. On the other hand, the Narzo 10A looks like a rebranded version of the Realme C3 smartphone that recently went official in Indonesia which is a slightly different from the Indian variant of the Realme C3.

While the Realme Narzo 10 is expected to come in White Milk and Green Tea colors, the Realme Narzo 10A is expected to be available in Frozen Blue and Blazing Red colors. To know more about the devices, we’ll have to wait for the official launch next week.