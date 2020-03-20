Vivo S6 5G with dual selfie cameras to launch on 31st March

After launching the Vivo S5 smartphone in China in November last year, the company recently shared a teaser video online confirming Vivo S6 launch pretty soon. Now, Vivo has officially confirmed that the device will be launched on 31st March in China.

While details about the launch event are not yet known, the event is likely to be an online launch event. It will start at 7:30 PM local time in China.

The teaser from the company confirms that the Vivo S6 will come with support for 5G connectivity. The phone is likely to have support for dual-band 5G connectivity, including SA and NSA.

The specifications of the phone are also not known at the moment. However, there’s a possibility that the device might come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC or Samsung Exynos 980 chipset. A leaked image of the phone also shows dual front-facing camera sensors, housed inside the pill-shared punch-hole cutout.

The Chinese company has not yet revealed anything related to the smartphone apart from the fact that the device will come with 5G support. A recent poster of the phone shared by the company shows that it carries a USB Type-C port.

We expect Vivo to share more details about this upcoming mid-range 5G smartphone in the coming days, as the phone’s launch date nears.

Source