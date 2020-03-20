Nokia 5.3 powered by SD665 SoC and 6 GB RAM goes official
Along with the launch of Nokia 8.2 5G smartphone, Finnish company HMD Global has also launched a mid-range Android One smartphone, dubbed as Nokia 5.3.
The smartphone features a 6.55-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display that offers 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Underneath, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.
It comes in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options, with both the models packing 64 GB of internal storage along with support for microSD card for expanding the storage capacity.
As for the cameras, there’s a quad-cameras setup on the back that features a 13 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 5 MP wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP for macro lens. On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP snapper.
It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, just below the circular camera module. The smartphone runs the latest Android 10 operating system and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.
The Nokia 5.3 comes in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal color options and the pricing starts at 189 Euros (approximately ₹15,079) for the base model with 4 GB RAM. It will go on sale from next month.
Nokia 5.3 Specifications
- Display: 6.55-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 610
- RAM: 4/6 GB
- Storage: 64 GB storage; expandable up to 512 GB
- Software: Android 10
- Rear Camera: 13 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 5 MP wide-angle camera + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP for macro
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Others: Fingerprint sensor
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C port
- Battery: 4000mAh with 10W charging
Pricing and Availability
- Price of 4 GB RAM model: 189 Euros (~₹15,079)
- Price of 6 GB RAM model: TBA
- Availability: From April-end