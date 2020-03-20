Nokia 5.3 powered by SD665 SoC and 6 GB RAM goes official

Along with the launch of Nokia 8.2 5G smartphone, Finnish company HMD Global has also launched a mid-range Android One smartphone, dubbed as Nokia 5.3.

The smartphone features a 6.55-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display that offers 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Underneath, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.

It comes in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options, with both the models packing 64 GB of internal storage along with support for microSD card for expanding the storage capacity.

As for the cameras, there’s a quad-cameras setup on the back that features a 13 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 5 MP wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP for macro lens. On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP snapper.

It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, just below the circular camera module. The smartphone runs the latest Android 10 operating system and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

The Nokia 5.3 comes in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal color options and the pricing starts at 189 Euros (approximately ₹15,079) for the base model with 4 GB RAM. It will go on sale from next month.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications

Display: 6.55-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio

Android 10 Rear Camera: 13 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 5 MP wide-angle camera + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP for macro

Pricing and Availability