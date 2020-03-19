Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset and 8 GB RAM announced
HMD Global has today launched its latest smartphone — Nokia 8.2 5G, making it the company’s first mid-range 5G Android One smartphone.
The phone features a 6.81-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with Adreno 620 GPU.
It comes in two variants — one with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and another with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables further storage expansion.
Coming to the camera department, the phone features a 64 MP primary sensor with Dual LED flash, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, it comes with a 24 MP snapper.
The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor while connectivity options on the device include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port.
The smartphone runs Android 10 operating system out of the box and is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
The Nokia 8.3 5G comes in Polar Night color and the pricing starts at 599 Euros (approximately ₹47,865) for the base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. On the other hand, the 8 GB RAM model with 128 GB storage costs 649 Euros (approx. ₹51,835) and will go on sale this summer.
Nokia 8.3 5G Specifications
- Display: 6.81-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- CPU: Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
- Storage: 64/128 GB storage; microSD card slot
- Software: Android 10
- Rear Camera: 64 MP primary camera with Dual LED flash, ZEISS Optics + 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens + 2 MP macro sensor + 2 MP depth sensor
- Front Camera: 24 MP front-facing camera
- Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, OZO audio
- Connectivity Options: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C port
- Battery: 4500 mAh with 18W fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- Price for 6 GB RAM model: 599 Euros
- Price for 8 GB RAM model: 699 Euros
- Availability: From Summer this year