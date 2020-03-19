Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship smartphone to launch in India on 31st March

Xiaomi seems to be on a launching spree in the Indian market. After launching Redmi Note 9 series smartphones under its Redmi brand, the company is now all set to launch its flagship Mi 10 smartphone in the Indian market, as it has been teasing since past few weeks.

The Chinese company has today confirmed that the Mi 10 will be officially launched in the Indian market on 31st March at 12:30 PM. Given that the company had earlier said that it won’t host any offline events in March, this launch event will also be live-streamed.

Apart from confirming the launch date, the company has also revealed details about the pre-orders for the Mi 10 5G smartphone. Xiaomi has confirmed that the pre-orders for the Mi 10 will go live on the same date, i.e. 31st March.

The company will also be offering a pre-order discount of ₹2,500 with Axis Bank credit cards & EMI and ₹2,000 discount on Axis Bank debit cards & EMI. The pre-order period is listed as March 31st to April 7th, which hints that the phone will start shipping from 8th April.

In China, the company has launched the Mi 10 as well as Mi 10 Pro. However, in the Indian market, Xiaomi will be launching only Mi 10 as the company has not yet teased the Pro variant. Further, it has been claimed by tipster Mukul Sharma that the only one Mi 10 model will go official in India.

The Indian launch of the Mi 10, which has been teased by the company months ago, is now finally taking place on 31st March, just a few days after Xiaomi officially debuts the flagship lineup for the global markets on 27th March.

Source