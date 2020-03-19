Samsung Galaxy A41 unveiled; features 6.1-inch Infinity-U display, triple rear cameras and 25 MP front camera

After launching the Galaxy M21 smartphone in India, Samsung has now unveiled a new smartphone in its Galaxy A-series, dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A41. As the name suggests, the phone is a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A40 launched last year.

The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display that offers 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 precent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by octa-core processor, coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

It is yet to confirm if the device is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos series of chipset or the one from Qualcomm. The company is also yet to reveal if the smartphone supports microSD card for expanding the storage capacity.

Coming to the camera department, the device features a triple-camera setup on the back, which is headlined by a 48-megapixel wide-angle snapper with an f/2.0 lens. That sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front side, the device packs a 25-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for added protection and is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging technology.

The Samsung Galaxy A41 has been unveiled in Japan where the device will come in three colors — Black, Blue, and White. The company says that the device will be available for purchase in Japan from June this year.

Samsung Galaxy A41 Specifications

Display: 6.1-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 89% STB ratio

6.1-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 89% STB ratio CPU: Octa-Core processor (yet to be specified)

Octa-Core processor (yet to be specified) RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 64 GB

64 GB OS: Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Android 10 with One UI 2.0 Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with LED flash + 8 MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture

48 MP rear camera with LED flash + 8 MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera: 25 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

25 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture Others: In-display Fingerprint sensor

In-display Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C port Colors: Black, Blue, and White

Black, Blue, and White Battery: 3500 mAh with 15W fast charging

Pricing and Availability