Huawei Watch GT 2e to get launched on 26th March

Huawei has scheduled an online launch event on 26th March to launch its next-generation P40 series flagship smartphones. Now, the company has confirmed that along with the P40 lineup, it will also launch Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch.

While the company has not revealed details about this upcoming product, everything about the Watch GT 2e is known, thanks to leaks. A Report by Roland Quandt (link) claims reveals that it will come with minor improvements in terms of design over its predecessor.

It will feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454 × 454 pixel screen resolution and will be powered by ARM Cortex-M3-SoC HiSilicon Hi1132 chipset. The device will come with 4 GB of onboard storage for storing files and media.

The smartwatch is expected to come with Bluetooth 5.1 LE support as well as a barometer, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, heart rate sensor, pedometer, motion sensor, GPS, and microphone along with features like sleep tracking, heart rate, and fitness tracking.

As per the report, the device will come packed with 455 mAh battery which can be fully charged in about 1.5 hours and will provide up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.