Realme teases new Narzo smartphone lineup for the Indian market

After launching the Realme 6 and 6 Pro smartphones in the Indian market, the company is now gearing up to unveil something new in India. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has teased a new category of devices, called Realme Narzo. In a video posted on Twitter, he asks users to guess what Narzo could be and adds that more information will be revealed soon.

As the poster of the upcoming lineup has “Gen Z” written at the bottom, the Realme Narzo is said to be targeted towards the Indian youth. The company says that the Narzo is a complete series with Max performance in the segment, and says that is a unique series customized for Generation-Z.

While there’s nothing to hint what the company will be launching under this new Realme Narzo branding, there are some reports that claim to know details. A report from 91Mobiles claim that it will be a new smartphone lineup joining the existing list of C, X, and U-series Realme phones.

It will reportedly be an alternative to the POCO smartphones in India, which is a sub-brand from Xiaomi which recently split into an independent brand.

However, do note that the company is yet to reveal more details about this and has not confirmed what exactly it plans to launch under this new Narzo branding. We expect to know more about this in the coming days.