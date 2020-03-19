Honor 30S confirmed to go official in China on 30th March

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor was reportedly getting ready to launch a new smartphone named Honor 30S and rumors indicated that the phone could get launched later this month. Well, it turns out to be true as the company has confirmed that the Honor 30S will be launched on 30th March.

The Chinese brand has shared a launch poster which reveals that phone will be made official on 30th March. Apart from that, the poster reveals nothing about the smartphone.

As per the reports, the device could be powered by the yet unannounced Kirin 820 chipset, which will reportedly be the company’s first 5G-ready chipset for mid-range smartphones. The upcoming chipset is said to be made using 7nm process with Cortex-A77 CPU cores and Mali-G77 GPU.

While the phone’s specifications still remains under the wrap, renders of the upcoming smartphone have leaked online, revealing its design. It shows that the smartphone will have a punch-hole display with a cutout in the top-left corner.

Further, it shows that the phone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back where the sensors will be placed on a rectangular module in the top-left corner, along with an LED flash. It seems to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.