Sony reveals key specifications of its upcoming PlayStation 5 gaming console

It’s been about a year since Sony confirmed its next-generation gaming console Sony PlayStation 5 aka Sony PS5. Now, Mark Cerny, the company’s system architect for the PlayStation 5, has unveiled the hardware specifications for the upcoming console.

The Sony PS5 will be powered by AMD’s third-generation Ryzen CPU and a custom Radeon Navi GPU. It will pack octa-core Zen 2 CPU with each core running at 3.5 GHz. The GPU will be 10.28 TFLOPs, running 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz.

The device will be packed with 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM and 856 GB of SSD which will be capable of transferring 5 GB/s. Also, there will be an additional SSD slot for expansion.

Mark Cerny says that teraflop numbers are a “dangerous” way to measure performance. A teraflop from the PlayStation 5 translates to much more gaming performance than a teraflop from the PlayStation 4, thanks to the new console’s more-efficient architecture.

The company has already confirmed that the PS5 will be Sony’s first console to include a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray drive, aiming to offer the best video and audio performance for media playback. Thanks to the Tempest Engine, it will be able to process 3D audio with a focus on presence and locality.

Sony PlayStation 5 Key Specifications

