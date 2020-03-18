Samsung Galaxy M21 goes official in India; price starts at ₹12,999
Samsung had scheduled a launch event in India on 16th March for its new M-series smartphone in the market — Samsung Galaxy M21. However, the launch event has was postponed, without company revealing the reason.
Today, the company has officially launched the Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone in the Indian market. The device will be available for purchase in the country through Amazon from 23rd March.
The Samsung Galaxy M21 will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The device is also confirmed to have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.
Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Exynos 9611 SoC, coupled with 4 GB RAM. It offers two options in terms of storage — 64 GB and 128 GB along with microSD card slot.
The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front side, it comes with a 20 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. It runs Android 10 operating system with One UI 2.0 on top and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.
The Samsung Galaxy M21 comes in two color options — Midnight Blue and Raven Black. The 64 GB storage model costs ₹12,999. The company has not yet revealed pricing of the 6 GB + 128 GB model. The smartphone will go on sale from 23rd March via Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy M21 Specifications
- Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- CPU: Samsung Exynos 9611 10nm processor
- GPU: Mali-G72MP3
- RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 internal; expandable up to 512 GB
- OS: Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with LED flash + 8 MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture
- Front Camera: 20 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Dolby Atmos
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C port
- Colors: Midnight Blue and Raven Black
- Battery: 6000 mAh with 15W fast charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹12,999
- Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: TBA
- Availability: From 23rd March via Amazon India