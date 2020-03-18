As OnePlus had teased a couple of days ago, the Chinese company has today officially unveiled its new brand identity along with a revamped logo.

Looking at the new logo, it’s clear that the company isn’t straying too far from the original design but the new one has a few subtle changes that make it stand out.

Commenting on this new branding, OnePlus said that “the refreshed logo creates a clearer association between the symbol and the trademark, while also allowing for more flexible application and improved recognisability in digital media.”

The major change in the newly revamped logo of OnePlus is the number “1” where the company has adopted a curvilinear design and adjusting the weight. It is now much easier to read, offering an overall better experience.

Further, the “+” which was surrounding the box housing “1” has also been enlarged, making it more prominent. Combining both the changes, the brand’s name or identity OnePlus become more clear and easily visible with “1” and “+”.

The revamped logo comes with updated colour palette with Red, followed by an updated secondary palette of Cyan, Green, Yellow, Indigo, and Magenta. The company has also adopted a new font for the branding that brings better readability. It is almost the same as the one used by the company on OnePlus 7T series’ packaging.

OnePlus says that the company worked with in-house creatives and an external agency for over seven months to bring the “refreshed brand identity to life.”