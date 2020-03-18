Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic keyboard and 10th-gen Intel Core processor

As expected, Apple has today updated its lineup of MacBook laptops with the introduction of a new MacBook Air. With this new model, the company is adopting a new scissor-switch keyboard, branded as the “Magic Keyboard” and ditching the controversial butterfly keyboard.

Further, the company says that the new MacBook Air offers double the performance as it comes powered by the 10th generation Intel Ice Lake processors (Y-series), up to 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7. It is said to deliver 80 percent improved graphics performance as it features Intel Iris Plus Graphics.

The storage capacity has also been doubled as it now starts with 256 GB of internal storage and can be configured up to 2 TB. The laptop still features the same 13-inch True Tone Retina display as well as Touch ID, and promises all-day battery life.

It comes with a three-mic array for improved voice capture. The company says that this new MacBook Air has “advanced stereo speakers for immersive, wide stereo sound for activities like watching Apple TV+ content or playing games in Apple Arcade.”

The Apple MacBook Air 2020 has a base price of $999 and comes in three color options — Gold, Silver and Space Grey. In India, it comes at a starting price of ₹92,900 for the base model that features Core i3 chipset and 256 GB storage.

As for the availability, the new MacBook Air will be available in the United States from next week while in India, the device will up for purchase soon through Apple Authorised Resellers across the country.