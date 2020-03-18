Xiaomi to adopt Samsung 150 MP camera for its smartphone launching in Q4 2020

South Korean giant Samsung is rumored to be working on a new 150 MP camera sensor for flagship smartphones. The report further adds that the camera sensor could first come in a Xiaomi smartphone that will be launched in Q4 2020.

As per the rumors, the Samsung 105 MP camera will have an 1″ sensor that will be using the Nonacell technology. This is the same tech that the company is using in Galaxy S20 Ultra’s ISOCELL Bright HM1 108 MP sensor.

For the uninitiated, Nonacell is an enhanced version of Tetracell and uses a three-by-three pixel structure. In the HM1 using in Galaxy S20 Ultra, Nonacell merges nine surrounding 0.8μm pixels to mimic a large 2.4μm pixel.

If the report turns out to be true, then it will be the second major smartphone camera collaboration between Samsung and Xiaomi. Both the companies previously worked together in August last year for the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX 108 MP sensor, the first mobile sensor to go beyond 100 MP.

Since the camera sensor will be used in a flagship smartphone, it indicates that Xiaomi has a new flagship device up its sleeves that will be launched in the last three months of this year. The phone could be the Mi MIX 4 or the successor the Mi Note 10.

Further, it is also being said that two other Chinese smartphone makers — OPPO and Vivo will also be using the same camera sensor in smartphones getting launched in Q1 2021. Thus, we can expect those phones to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC.

Also, OPPO and Vivo usually launches their flagship smartphones in the first quarter of the year. So, there’s a possibility that the devices in question could be OPPO Find X2 and Vivo NEX 4. However, this is just a speculation at this point.

