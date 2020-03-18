Vivo X30 AW Limited Edition unveiled; will go on sale in China from 20th March

A few days ago, Vivo had announced that the company will be partnering with Alexander Wang to make a Special Edition for the Vivo X30. Today, the company has announced more details about the same.

The Vivo X30 AW Limited Edition is made in collaboration with the Chinese designer Alexander Wang and features mirror aesthetics. The device comes with silver mirror glass design alongside the branding “vivo alexanderwag.”

Vivo has revealed that the X30 AW Limited Edition smartphone will be available for purchase in China from 20th March. However, the company has not yet revealed the phone’s pricing. It is now up for pre-order and Vivo has also introduced some offers for the early buyers.

Along with the new design, this limited edition smartphone also comes with an exclusive alexanderwang user interface, echoing the mirror design. It is said to be a simple interface with silver accent and black-colored icons. Further, all the accessories in the box are also designed to be in line with this limited edition’s design.

In terms of the specifications, the phone’s internals remains the same as the standard variant. The device features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the screen is an in-display fingerprint scanner and there is also support for face unlock.

Under the hood, it comes powered by the Samsung Exynos 980 chipset, the South Korean giant’s first processor with an integrated 5G modem. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and this limited edition variant likely has 256GB internal storage.

It supports SA and NSA networks (n41 and n78 bands) for 5G and boasts up to 2.55Gbps in download speeds. The phone is powered by a 4,350mAh battery and comes with support for 33W Flash Charge technology.