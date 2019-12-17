Chinese smartphone brand Vivo had teased to launch a new smartphone powered by Samsung’s Exynos 980 5G SoC in China this month. Keeping its promise, the company has now officially launched the Vivo X30 and X30 Pro smartphones.

This is the first smartphone from the company to come powered by 5G integrated chipset — Samsung Exynos 980. Both the variants of the device come powered by the same chipset and the specs are also similar to each other.

The devices come with a glass sandwich build with an aluminium frame, offering a premium and comfortable feel when hold in hands. The smartphone features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security which the company claims can unlock the device in just 0.29 seconds. Under the hood, as stated, the devices come powered by Exynos 980 5G SoC, along with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Both the phones have a quad-camera setup on the back but with minor difference. The Vivo X30 Pro comes with a 64 MP primary sensor and a 32 MP portrait camera. There’s also a 13 MP Super telephoto lens that enables 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 60x digital zoom pictures. Finally, it also features an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens.

On the other hand, the standard Vivo X30 features the same camera configuration, without support for 60x telephoto lens. Instead, zooming capability on this variant is limited to 20x digital zoom. Both the phones have a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

The Vivo X30 and X30 Pro are the first devices from the company to come running the latest FunTouch OS 10 that brings Multi-Turbo 2.5, a revamped UI, dynamic wallpapers, and a few software optimisations. This smartphone series is backed by a 4250 mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge fast charging technology.

Coming to the pricing, the Vivo X30 starts at 3,298 yuan (around ₹33,500) while the pricing for the Pro model starts at 3,998 yuan (around ₹40,500). The devices are now up for pre-order in China and will go on sale from 24th December.

Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED XDR display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED XDR display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut CPU: Samsung Exynos 980 octa-core processor

Samsung Exynos 980 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128/256 GB storage

128/256 GB storage OS: Funtouch OS 10 based on Android

Funtouch OS 10 based on Android Rear Camera (X30 Pro): 64 MP f/1.8 camera with a 26.4mm focal length; an 8 MP ultrawide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, 16mm focal length and a 112° field of view; a 32 MP f/2.0 professional portrait camera with a 50mm focal length; 13 MP Super telephoto lens that enables 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 60x digital zoom pictures

64 MP f/1.8 camera with a 26.4mm focal length; an 8 MP ultrawide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, 16mm focal length and a 112° field of view; a 32 MP f/2.0 professional portrait camera with a 50mm focal length; 13 MP Super telephoto lens that enables 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 60x digital zoom pictures Rear Camera (X30): 64 MP f/1.8 camera with a 26.4mm focal length; an 8 MP ultrawide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, 16mm focal length and a 112° field of view; a 32 MP f/2.0 professional portrait camera with a 50mm focal length; 13 MP telephoto lens that enables up to 20x digital zoom

64 MP f/1.8 camera with a 26.4mm focal length; an 8 MP ultrawide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, 16mm focal length and a 112° field of view; a 32 MP f/2.0 professional portrait camera with a 50mm focal length; 13 MP telephoto lens that enables up to 20x digital zoom Front Camera: 32 MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

32 MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor

In-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port Battery: 4250 mAh with 33W Flash Charge technology

Pricing and Availability