Xiaomi Mi Band 3i is now available for purchase through Flipkart

After launching the Mi Smart Band 4 fitness tracker, Xiaomi had recently launched another fitness wearable device in the Indian market — Mi Band 3i. Till now, the device was only available through the company’s own website in India.

From today, the Mi Band 3i has got an extended availability in the India and the device can now be purchased online through Flipkart. Priced at ₹1,299, Flipkart is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI as well.

As the name itself suggests, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3i is another version of the Mi Band 3. The device comes with a 0.78-inch OLED touch screen display that shows real-time data for running, cycling, walking, and other activities.

It is also 5ATM water proof which means that you can take it for swimming under 50 meters. To cut down the pricing, the company has ditched the heart rate sensor that’s present in the Mi Band 3.

You can view the caller name on the band, check weather and reject the call with a long press of the button, when connected to the phone. As for the connectivity options, it comes with Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy (LE) using which it can be connected with both Android and iOS devices. It is powered by a 110 mAh battery that promises about 20 days of standby time.

Buy Mi Band 3i via Flipkart