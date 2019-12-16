Portronics Yogg Kronos smartwatch launched in India for ₹3,999

Portronics, a brand known for making portable gadgets, has today announced the launch of a new smartwatch in the Indian market, named as Yogg Kronos. This smartwatch comes with several features related to fitness tracking.

The device features a 1.3-inch colour screen and also helps the user track heart rate, steps, sleep time and more. It can also synchronise data using the VeryFit Pro app and the company claims that the smartwatch can track a multitude of fitness related data such as steps, calories, distance, sleep times.

The product can also set reminders, sync social apps, emails, and missed calls. The device, which is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, weighs only 40.8 grams. It comes with support for a magnetic charger that will charge its 210 mAh battery. The company says that the watch can offer battery life of about 8-10 days.

Coming to the pricing and availability, the Portronics Yogg Kronos will be available for a price of ₹3,999 through online and offline retail stores throughout the country. However, you can get it from Amazon for as low as ₹3,499 and has been listed on Flipkart for ₹2,999.