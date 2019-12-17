Realme X50 5G smartphone could get launched on 5th January

Realme has already confirmed that its first 5G smartphone, dubbed Realme X50 5G, will go official in China before the Spring Festival. However, the company has not yet confirmed that exact launch date for the same.

Now, a new teaser released by Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase suggests that the Realme X50 5G smartphone could be announced on 5th January. If this is true, then the launch of the phone will happen just days before CES 2020 kicks off.

Qi has stated that Realme X50 5G’s press conference is only _ _ days away. The number 20 that can be seen between the two treadmill screens, which suggests that the company may the Realme X50 5G launch event 20 days from Dec. 16.

Hence, it appears that the Chinese firm may unveil the phone on Jan. 5. With few days remaining for the launch, Realme will soon confirm on the actual unveil date in the coming days.

The company has already revealed that the phone will come with support for dual-mode 5G and will feature a punch-hole display. Recently, the brand revealed that the Realme X50 5G will come powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. This is the same chipset that will power the Redmi K30 5G and the Oppo Reno 3.

Last month, specifications of the Realme X50 as well as its cheaper variant named Realme X50 Youth Edition were leaked online. As per the leak, the smartphone will come with a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

As for the cameras, the phone will come with quad camera setup with Sony IMX686 60-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and another 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front side, it will have a 32 MP + 8 MP dual camera setup.

The device is expected to come with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The phone will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery with Super VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

Source