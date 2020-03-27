Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro camera gets major update ahead of global launch

Xiaomi is all set to globally launch the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro series smartphones in a few hours. Ahead of the launch, the devices, which are already available in China, have received a major update improving the camera performance.

The major feature addition comes in the form of Super Video Stabilisation but the company has not said what the feature does exactly. Based on the name, it’s safe to assume that the feature will offer high level of video stabilisation.

Do note that the primary 108 MP camera on the devices have OIS while the 8 MP telephoto lens on the Pro model also has OIS. So, the new feature most likely improves upon the existing OIS technology.

The smartphones also get a new Pro Video Mode that lets user adjust various aspects such as white balance, focus parameters, shutter time, ISO, etc. It has also added ability to record videos in 8K resolution. Here’s the complete chagelog of the camera update.

Super Video Stabilization

Super Stabilizer Plus

Larger format ratio

Better anti-shake effect

Video Zoom Support

Supports smooth zoom

Support Hitchcock shooting

Adjustable parameters for Pro Video Mode

Adjust video recording effects at any time

Adjustable white balance, focus parameters, shutter time, ISO, EV parameters

8K Video

8K video recording, textured movie format

Video playback, one-click 8K screenshot

Video tag function

Recording video for a long time

Album with backmarker keyframes

Album video compression

Lossless image compression

Easily save 50%+ space

Mi clip

Intelligently analyze video clips and automatically match cool transition music

Support manual adjustment of subtitles, multiples, titles, and trailers

VLOG blockbuster, one-click can now create a film

Source