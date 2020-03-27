Google Duo now supports 12 participants in a single group call

Google Duo, the video calling application from the search engine giant has now added support for 12 persons in a single group call. The development comes at a time when several countries have imposed lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

Acknowledging the importance of group calling in the current situation, Sanaz Ahari, Sr. Director of Product and Design at Google says that the feature will be in effect from today itself. With people staying home in order to flatten the coronavirus curve, group calling and messaging is the way for communication.

Making the announcement, the company says: “We are grateful that Duo is helping users see their loved ones all around the world. We recognise group calling is particularly critical right now. We have increased group calling from 8 participants to 12 effective today. More to come. #AllInThisTogether #COVID19.”

While the Google Duo service was launched in 2016, the company decided to add support for group calling last year. However, the group calling feature supported only four people and later increased the capacity to eight people. And now the company is supported 12 people on a single call.

Also, there’s no need to update the app for this. The user can just open the application and add 11 people in a group and start chatting. Do note that this is for the app only and the web version still lacks support for group video calling.

