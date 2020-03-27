Xiaomi Mi 10 series flagship phones, which includes Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones, has now been launched globally. Interestingly, along with the global launch of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, the company has also taken the wraps off the Mi 10 Lite, a new mid-range offering in the 5G market from Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Pro model come with almost the same set of specifications and the major difference is in the camera configuration. While the Mi 10 Pro packs two telephoto lens on the back, one offering 2x optical zoom and the other offering 10x hybrid zoom, the Mi 10 comes with a 2-megapixel macro camera and a depth sensor. The other two sensors on the device include 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Both the smartphones feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

Another difference is in the battery department. While the Mi 10 is powered by a 4780 mAh battery with 30W fast charging, the Mi 10 Pro is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. Both the devices also support 30W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging.

On the other hand, the Mi 10 Lite features a slightly smaller 6.57-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The company says that the device will come with its LiquidCool system to ensure great performance under heavy usage.

It packs 6 GB RAM and will come in two storage options — 64 GB and 128 GB. The phone features a 48-megapixel quad camera system along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by a 4160 mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging technology.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite comes in White, Grey, and Green colors and the pricing starts at €349 and will be available for purchase from early May. The Mi 10 starts at €799 for the base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage while the Pro variant is priced at €999.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series was set to get launched in the Indian market at the end of this month but the launch event has been cancelled as India is under lockdown for 21 days to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

Adreno 650 GPU RAM: 8 GB LPPDDR5

8 GB LPPDDR5 Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage Software: MIUI 11 based on Android 10

MIUI 11 based on Android 10 Rear Camera: 108 MP primary camera with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS + 13 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens + 2 MP macro sensor + 2 MP depth sensor

108 MP primary camera with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS + 13 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens + 2 MP macro sensor + 2 MP depth sensor Front Camera: 20 MP front-facing camera

20 MP front-facing camera Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, Hi-Res audio, 1216 1.0cc speaker

In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, Hi-Res audio, 1216 1.0cc speaker Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, and USB Type-C port

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, and USB Type-C port Battery: 4780mAh with 30W QC 4+, PD3.0 wired and wireless fast charging, 10W reverse charging

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

Adreno 650 GPU RAM: 8 GB LPPDDR5

8 GB LPPDDR5 Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage

256 GB UFS 3.0 storage Software: MIUI 11 based on Android 10

MIUI 11 based on Android 10 Rear Camera: 108 MP primary camera with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS + 12 MP 1/2.6-inch 2PD sensor with 1.4um for 2x zoom and portrait + 8 MP telephoto lens for 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, 5x optical zoom, OIS + 20 MP 117-degree ultra-wide angle lens

108 MP primary camera with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS + 12 MP 1/2.6-inch 2PD sensor with 1.4um for 2x zoom and portrait + 8 MP telephoto lens for 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, 5x optical zoom, OIS + 20 MP 117-degree ultra-wide angle lens Front Camera: 20 MP front-facing camera

20 MP front-facing camera Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, Hi-Res audio, 1216 1.0cc speaker

In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, Hi-Res audio, 1216 1.0cc speaker Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, and USB Type-C port

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, and USB Type-C port Battery: 4500 mAh with 50W QC 4+, PD3.0 wired, 30W wireless fast charging, 10W wireless reverse charging support

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G specifications

Display: 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display

6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 620 GPU

Adreno 620 GPU RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM

6 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 storage

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 storage Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with LED Flash, 0.8μm + ultra-wide sensor + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro sensor

48 MP primary camera with LED Flash, 0.8μm + ultra-wide sensor + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro sensor Front Camera: 16 MP front-facing camera

16 MP front-facing camera Others: In-Display fingerprint sensor, Smart PA

In-Display fingerprint sensor, Smart PA Software: MIUI 11 based on Android 10

MIUI 11 based on Android 10 Connectivity Options: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5) (K30 5G), GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C port

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5) (K30 5G), GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C port Battery: 4160 mAh with 20W fast charging

Xiaomi Mi 10 Series – Pricing and Availability