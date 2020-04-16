Nubia Play features a curved display and hexagonal camera module

ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia recently confirmed that the company is all set to launch a new 5G smartphone in its home market — Nubia Play 5G. Now, the device is up for pre-order on JD.com and the listing has revealed some of its features.

The teaser images of the upcoming smartphone in the listing shows that the Nubia Play will feature a curved display. It also reveals that on the back side, the device will have a hexagonal camera module placed in the top-center position.

Apart from this, nothing more is known about the Nubia Play smartphone at this time. However, we expect the company to share more information about the device in the coming days.

The smartphone is likely to be focused towards younger audience. While the name of the phone hints it being a gaming smartphone, we expect it to be a mid-range one.

It’s good that the company is now getting back on track and is gearing up to launch smartphone apart from its premium Red Magic lineup. The announcement about the upcoming smartphone comes just days after Nubia unveiled its new branding.